Exclusive: Liverpool line up three big signings in attack amid doubts over current Reds duo

Liverpool are understood to be preparing potential transfer moves to completely revamp Arne Slot’s attack next summer as they look at big names like Viktor Gyokeres and Nico Williams as possible replacements for Darwin Nunez and Mohamed Salah.

Sources close to the situation have informed CaughtOffside that Liverpool are looking at wide-forwards like Athletic Bilbao and Spain star Williams and also Bayern Munich’s Leroy Sane, who is out of contract at the Allianz Arena next summer, amid concerns that Mohamed Salah may not stay and sign a new deal at Anfield, with the Egyptian another player whose contract is up at the end of the season.

Liverpool have also had a strong interest in Newcastle’s Anthony Gordon in that position, but they are understood to be exploring other options now as well as he was too expensive for them in the summer, with the Magpies also planning to hold new contract talks with the England international.

Up front, Nunez still has the backing of new manager Slot, but it’s felt that the club could be open to replacing him at the end of this season if he doesn’t show significant improvement on a fairly inconsistent first two campaigns on Merseyside.

Gyokeres transfer to replace Nunez at Liverpool?

It looks as though Sporting Lisbon goal machine Gyokeres would be the priority for LFC if they do decide to replace Nunez, with a number of other top clubs also monitoring the in-form Sweden international.

It’s been another terrific season so far for Gyokeres and it seems only a matter of time before a bigger club snaps him up, and he has admirers inside Anfield as they consider options to strengthen up front.

Aston Villa’s Ollie Watkins is also admired by some key figures at Liverpool, but is seen as a less realistic target due to his asking price and current contract situation at Villa Park.

If Liverpool do end up losing Salah it would be a big blow, but it might make sense to move Nunez on and generally give Slot a new-look attack to work with in the near future, with players like Gyokeres and Williams looking absolutely ideal for the long term, even if these surely won’t be easy deals to get done.