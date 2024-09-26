(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Former Chelsea striker Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink has made a bold prediction about current Blues striker Nicolas Jackson.

Jackson has impressed following his arrival from Spanish side Villarreal last summer in a deal worth £32m and has established himself as Chelsea’s main striker.

The 23-year-old had an impressive first season and scored 17 goals in all competitions, with 14 of those coming in the Premier League.

Hasselbaink makes bold Jackson claim

Much was made of Chelsea’s failure to sign a striker this summer after pursuing Victor Osimhen for the majority of the window, but Jackson’s start to the season suggests that may not have been such a bad thing.

The Senegal international has four goals and two assists in the first five games of the season, with only Luis Diaz and Erling Haaland scoring more goals than him so far.

Jackson put in a man of the match performance last weekend against West Ham with two really well taken goals and early evidence suggests his finishing may have improved.

Chelsea are big believers in Jackson and handed him a two year contract extension, which keeps him at Stamford Bridge until 2033 as a reward for his good first season.

Jackson clearly has all the attributes to become a top striker, and given the amount of chances he missed last season there’s clearly a 20 goals per season player in there.

Hasselbaink, who knows a thing or two about scoring goals for Chelsea has made a bold claim about Jackson and believes he can become a £150m player.

“He’s progressing really well, I think he’s coming along nicely in his development as a top, top striker,” he told Genting Casino.

“Nicolas Jackson and Erling Haaland are similar ages. The major difference is, Haaland has a lot more top-level experience in terms of Champions League football.

“He’s been playing at that level since he burst onto the scene playing for Salzburg and has stayed there. Jackson hasn’t done that.

“That is what Jackson needs to do to be considered one of the best strikers in the world. He needs to be decisive on the pitch and he needs to score goals regularly at the highest level in the game. It’s a big challenge for him, but he has the potential to get there.

“If Jackson fulfils his potential, he will be a £150 million player. I’m convinced of that.

“He’s a player that has the potential to be able to do everything. He can play outside the box. He can play with the ball at his feet, those are things that Erling Haaland can’t really do.”

Jackson will have a chance to add to his tally against Brighton on Saturday as Chelsea look to make it three Premier League wins in a row.