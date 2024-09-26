“I think they” – Paul Scholes makes bold Liverpool title prediction

Manchester United legend Paul Scholes has weighed in on Liverpool’s strong start under new manager Arne Slot, predicting that the Reds will be have a say in this season’s Premier League title race.

Slot, who replaced long-time manager Jurgen Klopp in the summer, has made an immediate impact.

Liverpool have won four of their five Premier League games, including a commanding 3-0 victory over rivals Manchester United at Old Trafford.

Despite a surprising defeat to Nottingham Forest at Anfield, Slot’s team bounced back impressively with wins over AC Milan, Bournemouth, and West Ham.

Many including Gary Neville expected Liverpool to struggle without Jurgen Klopp at the helm, but Slot has proven them wrong.

Instead, Paul Scholes has now made a bold prediction, claiming that the Reds will be right in the mix of the Premier League title battle this season.

Paul Scholes’ Liverpool prediction

Speaking on The Overlap Fan Debate, Scholes expressed his belief that Liverpool could have a significant role in the title race. He praised their squad depth, particularly the quality of their forward line and midfield.

He, however, pointed out one weakness in the squad – their defence. He claimed that if key centre-backs Virgil van Dijk or Ibrahima Konaté were to get injured, it could leave them vulnerable at the back.

Scholes said:

“I think Liverpool might have something to say about the title race this year.”

“When I look at their forward players, I think they have five or six good players. Seeing Liverpool first-hand, what a squad of players, I see very little weaknesses. The only one we thought about was possibly if Virgil van Dijk or Ibrahima Konate got injured in the centre-half position.”

“I see their squad, the five or six midfield players who can all run and are great athletes with quality. You then look at the forwards, and they can all play. The only worry was the Forest game, that threw me.”

Liverpool can certainly have a say on the outcome of the Premier League title, with both Manchester City and Arsenal yet to play them at home and away. However, whether they can go on to compete for the title themselves remains to seen.

Pep Guardiola’s side have made a strong start to their campaign as they aim to make history by winning their 5th title in a row.

And while Liverpool’s start to the season has been pretty good as well, the home defeat to Nottingham Forest has prompted concern regarding how consistent the Reds will be with their results.

