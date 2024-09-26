Video: Furious Jordan Henderson held back by teammates during Europa League clash

Ajax captain Jordan Henderson had to be held back by his teammates during their Europa League clash with Besiktas on Thursday night as the Englishman was not happy with Bertrand Traore.

The Dutch giants cruised to a 4-0 victory against the Turkish club as they got their Europa League campaign underway but one of the big talking points involved Henderson and Traore.

With Ajax 3-0 ahead, the former Liverpool captain tore into Traore after the winger had given away possession cheaply.

The midfielder was not happy with the former Aston Villa star and made it known as he got in his face. The 29-year-old appeared to respond with some choice words of his own as Henderson was pulled back by Devyne Rensch and then Kian Fitz-Jim.

Henderson has held high standards throughout his career and they seem to have continued at Ajax. It is always entertaining for fans to see things get heated between teammates and this incident was no different

Watch: Furious Jordan Henderson loses it with Ajax teammate