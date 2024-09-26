Chelsea already planning to loan recent £19m signing out this January

Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Chelsea are reportedly already planning to send Omari Kellyman out on loan in the January transfer window, despite the talented youngster only recently joining the Blues.

The former Aston Villa attacking midfielder was snapped up by Chelsea in a £19m move this summer, but the club are now preparing for him to make a speedy exit from Stamford Bridge on loan when the transfer window re-opens this winter, according to a report from football.london.

Kellyman looks a fine prospect for the future, but there’s plenty of competition in this Chelsea squad, so it’s perhaps not too surprising that he’s not looking particularly likely to see regular playing time in the near future.

A loan move could therefore be ideal for the 19-year-old to gain some experience and get regular minutes under his belt ahead of returning to Chelsea in the future to try again to compete for a first-team place.

Kellyman transfer: What does the future hold for him at Chelsea?

Kellyman has been one of many talented young players signed by Chelsea under this ownership, but he might also end up joining the long list of those that have seen little to no playing time at Stamford Bridge.

Some CFC supporters might be concerned at the amount being invested in players who aren’t even getting the chance to play and develop, but this long-term approach might mean they have to be patient before seeing someone like Kellyman break through.

If Kellyman can take the chance to impress on loan, Chelsea will then presumably use him, or else there might also be some smart business to be done by cashing in on him once his stock rises.