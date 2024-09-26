Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images

Leeds United boss Daniel Farke may have a problem to solve this weekend when it comes to replacing Pascal Struijk.

The Dutch defender has played every minute of the Whites’ Championship campaign so far, registering team-highs for clearances (24), interceptions (11), recoveries (28), aerial duels won (21) and passes completed (531).

However, Farke revealed in his press conference on Thursday that Struijk hasn’t trained since Saturday’s 2-0 win away at Cardiff.

“Pascal struggling with adductors,” said Farke. “Biggest question behind Pascal, not able to train. Definitely a chance, carefully optimistic, but to be available he needs to train tomorrow in our last session.”

Leeds: Farke names shock potential Struijk replacement

You only need to look at his stats to see how important Struijk has been to Leeds at the start of this season, so replacing him will prove tough if he is out of action against Coventry this weekend.

A partnership of Joe Rodon and Ethan Ampadu seems like the most logical option. However, Farke threw in the surprise name of James Debayo as another potential option.

Still only 19 years old, Debayo is highly thought of at Elland Road but is yet to make a senior appearance for the club; though he has been an unused substitute in Leeds’ last five Championship matches.

“Yes we also have other options,” Farke said regarding replacing Struijk (via Leeds United news). “I am pretty pleased at the moment for example with how James Debayo develops. Yes, it is always a proper solution to play with Joe and Ethan, we don’t have to speak about them.

“They were impressive last season and we also have other good midfield options. It’s definitely a possible scenario but at the moment step by step I’m still carefully optimistic that Pascal, who was also a pretty key, important player for us in all topics.

“In the last five games, we have conceded only one goal. All five games we haven’t conceded one goal when our central defenders were behind the ball. For that I’m still carefully optimistic and hopeful he will be capable to play.”

