(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Liverpool manager Arne Slot has mentioned the injury suffered by Manchester City midfielder Rodri in one of his interviews.

The Dutch manager has guided Liverpool to the next round of the Carabao Cup after beating West Ham United 5-1 at Anfield.

It was another convincing performance from the Reds who have enjoyed a fine start to life under new manager Slot.

They are currently second in the league and doing well in the Champions League and the Carabao Cup.

Slot is concerned about Diogo Jota and how he needs to be managed in order to avoid getting injured again.

The Portuguese international scored twice against West Ham to take the Reds to the next round of the Carabao Cup.

The former Wolves attacker has been unlucky with injuries during his time at Liverpool and Slot now wants to manage his playing time carefully by rotating him with other players.

Speaking to the media after the Carabao Cup match against West Ham, Slot said, as quoted by Liverpool World:

“Rotate. I think we are trying to manage his minutes like the others in the best possible way, but we also try to prepare them during the week and during the first months of pre-season to prepare them for so many games in the Premier League.

“Sometimes there are small margins, sometimes you can be unlucky as well. If you saw what happened with Rodri (who suffered knee ligament damage in Manchester City’s 2-2 draw against Arsenal). That is so, so unlucky for him. It’s trying to prepare them in the best possible way, but in the end, you need a bit of luck as well. What the players can do is be as professional as possible, live in the best possible way for their career and I think that’s what they’ve done till now and what they are doing at the moment – and we, as a staff, try to prepare them in the best possible way to go without injuries through this period.”

Liverpool boss Arne Slot is concerned about his players

The Man City midfielder is now expected to miss majority of the season after getting injured against Arsenal.

He has torn his ACL and questions have been raised again about the high number of matches the players are being forced to play these days.

With the increase in the number of matches in the Champions League and the busy schedule of the season followed by a hectic summer that included the European Championship, players have found it difficult to look after their fitness and avoid injuries.

It is a massive loss for Man City to be without their main midfielder for a large part of the season, something that would help Liverpool in their chase of the Premier League title.

Slot would be hoping to avoid a similar injury situation for his players and for that he would have to keep them fresh and play them in rotation.