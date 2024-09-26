Julen Lopetegui and Fabrizio Romano (Photos by Dan Mullan and Mark Thompson/Getty Images)

West Ham United manager Julen Lopetegui has been warned that results are needed after a really poor start to the season for the Spanish tactician after replacing David Moyes at the London Stadium this summer.

Lopetegui has long been highly regarded in the game, but despite doing a decent job in his previous role in the Premier League with Wolves, things have not gone to plan at all with West Ham so far.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for his latest Daily Briefing column following West Ham’s latest defeat, a 5-1 thrashing at the hands of Liverpool at Anfield last night, Fabrizio Romano provided an update on Lopetegui’s situation, suggesting the 58-year-old needed to start delivering soon.

Although it’s not yet clear if Lopetegui is genuinely in danger of losing his job at West Ham, one imagines he won’t last much longer if things don’t improve fast.

Lopetegui given warning over West Ham future

Discussing the situation at West Ham, Lopetegui said: “Although some reports say Julen Lopetegui has three games to save his job, I’ve no confirmation on that.

“For sure the West Ham hierarchy wants to see a change in results as soon as possible. Lopetegui knows that.

“It’s been a poor start to the season but the club understands they changed many players, new staff… so it can take time.

“But now results are needed.”

West Ham weren’t doing too badly under Lopetegui’s predecessor Moyes, even if it perhaps felt like time for a bit of a change to freshen things up.

Still, it increasingly looks like making that change wasn’t the best call from the Hammers, or at least that Lopetegui wasn’t the right replacement.