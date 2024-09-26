“He’s been so important” – Spurs wonderkid thanks teammate for unique role at the club

A corner flag blows in the wind during the Premier League 2 between Tottenham Hotspur and Everton at Tottenham Hotspur FC Training Centre on December 7, 2018 in Enfield, England. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

Lucas Bergvall has revealed the ‘important’ role Dejan Kulusevski has played in helping him adjust to life at Tottenham Hotspur.

The teenage midfielder joined Spurs from Djurgardens in his native Sweden during the summer and has made a promising start across his first five appearances.

Bergvall’s first start for the Lilywhites came in their 2-1 win over Coventry City in the EFL Cup. During 62 minutes on the field, the 18-year-old completed 27 of his 31 passes and created one chance, while chipping in defensively with two tackles, one interception and five recoveries.

The three-time Sweden international impressed with his composure and ability to take the ball under pressure, so much so that Ange Postecoglou’s decision to bring him off just after the hour mark was met with boos from the Spurs supporters.

Bergvall thankful for Spurs teammate Kulusevski

It very much looks like Spurs have a big talent on their hands.

And they’ll be glad to hear that Bergvall has been helped out with his adjustment period in England by compatriot and fellow Sweden national team star Dejan Kulusevski.

“He’s been so important (in my acclimatisation),” Bergvall said of Kulusevski (via Tottenham Hotpsur’s official website). “He’s a fantastic person and a fantastic player so I’m really enjoying spending time with him on and off the pitch.

“He can explain some things in Swedish so it’s easier to understand and he’s a top player so I’m learning a lot from him, he’s been here for a few years now so it’s great to have him here.

“I also really enjoyed the international break. To have him as captain took some getting used to! But it was fun to have him there.

“Two games, two wins, and I played in both so I was really happy to make my home debut in Stockholm in front of the fans, I’ll remember that forever.”

