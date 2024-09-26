Exciting attacker with 29 goals and 14 assists keen on extending Liverpool stay

(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Liverpool are preparing to enter discussions with Luis Diaz over a new contract as they look to fend off interest from Barcelona.

The Colombian winger’s impressive performances have caught the eye of several top European clubs, including the Catalan giants.

Diaz was heavily linked with a move to Barcelona during the summer transfer window, but the Spanish side’s financial constraints prevented them from making a serious offer.

Luis Diaz keen to sign new deal

According to the latest from TEAMtalk, the Colombian is keen on signing a new contract with the club and an extension could be signed soon. Despite the growing interest from abroad, Diaz is reportedly happy at the club and is fully committed to contributing to the success of the Arne Slot era at Liverpool.

The report adds that the club has no plans of selling him and will not be entertaining any offers.

A key player for Liverpool

The Colombian has had a great start to the season under new manager Arne Slot, having scored 5 goals and assisted another in 5 Premier League games so far, including a brace against Manchester United at Old Trafford.

Since joining Liverpool in January 2022, Diaz has been a crucial player for the team, with 29 goals and 14 assists in 104 appearances. His quick adaptation to the Premier League and continued growth have made him one of the standout wingers in European football.

Securing his future at Liverpool will be one of the priorities as the club looks to challenge for silverware this season and beyond.