Man City’s hearing over 115 charges could have impact on next England coach

The FA’s decision over the next England coach will be impacted by the result of the hearing regarding Man City’s 115 charges as the outcome could make Pep Guardiola available.

Gareth Southgate left his role as England’s head coach following the Three Lions’ defeat in the final of Euro 2024 to Spain this summer after spending eight years in the position.

The FA have been in no rush to appoint the 54-year-old’s successor as there are no major international tournaments on the horizon. Lee Carsley has been handed the role temporarily but could be given the job permanently should he impress throughout the current UEFA Nations League campaign.

This would be an underwhelming choice for the majority of England fans, but one that wouldn’t be is Man City’s Pep Guardiola.

The legendary coach is out of contract with the Premier League champions at the end of the season and it remains unclear if he will leave or pen new terms with the Manchester outfit having spent the last nine seasons at the Etihad.

Guardiola’s decision to stay will be influenced by the result of the hearing into Man City’s financial breaches and that could play into the hands of the FA if it goes badly for the club.

The hearing into the Manchester outfit’s 115 charges began last week and a verdict is expected at the beginning of 2025.

England keeping an eye on Man City’s Pep Guardiola

One punishment Man City could receive is relegation from the Premier League and should that happen, Guardiola is unlikely to renew his contract with the Manchester club.

According to the Daily Mail’s Sami Mokbel, the FA’s interest in appointing Guardiola as the next England head coach will be influenced by Manchester City’s ongoing ‘trial of the century’ against the Premier League and they will likely wait until the results in 2025 before making a permanent decision.

The Spanish coach would be the dream choice for England fans and it could be a possibility next year.