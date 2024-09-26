Man City ‘willing’ to open negotiations over possible blockbuster £125 million transfer

Photo by Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images.

Florian Wirtz is set to become one of next summer’s biggest transfer sagas.

The 21-year-old Bayer Leverkusen star has enjoyed a meteoric rise in his quest to become the face of German football.

Mastering his craft under the watchful eye of Xabi Alonso, Wirtz, formerly of FC Koln, has become one of football’s most in-demand playmakers. Not only are Real Madrid eyeing him as their next Galactico signing, but, according to Fichajes, Pep Guardiola is also a huge fan.

Man City hoping to beat Real Madrid to Florian Wirtz

The Cityzens’ squad, like Madrid’s, is bursting with talent. Although replacing Rodri will be Guardiola’s immediate concern after the 28-year-old injured his ACL last weekend, the Spaniard hopes to add another creator to his options next summer.

Ilkay Gundogan re-joined from Barcelona on a free transfer last month but only signed a one-year deal, so it remains to be seen if the German will be kept on beyond this season.

And with Bernardo Silva set to turn 31 next month, Guardiola must find a long-term replacement capable of pulling the strings in a number 10 role, and Leverkusen’s Wirtz certainly fits the bill.

Young German destined for greatness

The young midfielder already has a wealth of experience behind him, including 25 senior international caps for Germany. The Pulheim-born maestro also played a key role in Alonso’s unbeaten campaign last term.

Although Alonso’s side came up short in the Europa League final after losing 3-0 to Atalanta, Wirtz’s 38 goal contributions last season fired Leverkusen to the DFB-Pokal and their first ever Bundesliga title.

The midfielder has three years left on his contract and could still decide to spend the 2025-26 campaign at the BayerArena, but a mammoth bid, worth around £125 million (€150 million), would force Leverkusen to open negotiations, and that is a figure the Premier League champions are ‘willing’ to meet.

Real Madrid have also been strongly linked with Wirtz, and although the 21-year-old has spent his career as a number 10, Carlo Ancelotti views him more as the heir to Toni Kross’ throne — a potentially interesting aspect to be factored into future negotiations.