Manchester United could have a potential battle on their hands to keep hold of Diogo Dalot if Trent Alexander-Arnold signs a new contract with Liverpool.

Dalot has been at United since 2018 with Jose Mourinho responsible for signing the Portugal international, who has made 165 appearances to date for the Red Devils.

The 25-year-old is a right back by trade but has spent time playing at left back due to injury issues with both Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia.

Dalot has established himself as a key player under Erik ten Hag, but United could face a battle to keep hold of him next summer.

GIVEMESPORT have reported that if Liverpool are successful in getting Alexander-Arnold to sign a new deal then the Spanish champions will turn their attention to Dalot as an alternative.

Alexander-Arnold is into the final 12 months of his current deal and has yet to agree a new one, with Madrid believed to be keeping an eye on the situation with the England international.

The report adds that Dalot has caught the eye of Carlo Ancelotti with his performances for United, with Madrid prepared to step up their interest if a move for Alexander-Arnold becomes no longer possible.

GIVEMESPORT state that Madrid have been long term admirers of Dalot, who has been on their radar for the last 18 months as they seek a long term successor to Dani Carvajal.

If Madrid were to seriously pursue Dalot then United would be in a strong position as the right back is still under contract until 2028, but they will be hoping Alexander-Arnold doesn’t sign a new deal as that will increase their chances of keeping hold of the Portuguese.

Dalot has started all five Premier League games this season and also played in the Carabao Cup win against Barnsley and the disappointing Europa League draw against FC Twente on Wednesday evening.