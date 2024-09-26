Man United’s board unveil to staff the year they want to win the Premier League by

Man United have set the goal of winning their 21st Premier League title by 2028 as the Premier League club’s new hierarchy plan to return the Red Devils to the top of the English and European games.

The Manchester outfit is one of the biggest clubs in the world which derives from their success over the last 35 years.

United are the record holders of Premier League titles won with 20, and have won three Champions Leagues, in addition to 13 FA Cups and 6 League Cups. However, the last decade has not been kind to the English giants.

Success in Manchester has occurred on the other side of town with Man City overtaking United to become the best team in the city as the Red Devils have failed to win a Premier League title since 2013.

New part-owner of Man United, Sir Jim Ratcliffe, plans to change this and over the last few months has made huge changes to the board at Old Trafford.

Omar Berrada was brought in as United’s new CEO, while Dan Ashworth has taken up the role of Sporting Director at the Manchester club. Things are getting serious at Man United and the hierarchy have set the goal of winning the Premier League by 2028.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe has big plans for Man United. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Man United have informed staff of “Project 150”

Manchester United’s CEO Omar Berrada has told the club’s staff that they aim to win their 21st Premier League title in 2028 as it is the 150th anniversary of the historic club being formed.

Berrada, who officially joined the Red Devils from Manchester City in June, addressed employees during a meeting at Old Trafford last Wednesday and mapped out the ambitions shared by Sir Jim Ratcliffe and the football hierarchy, reports The Athletic.

The target is being labelled as “Project 150” and it is one the club are currently miles away from achieving.

Man United have a big decision to make regarding the future of current manager Erik ten Hag as the Manchester club have made an underwhelming start to the 2024/25 campaign.

The Dutch coach continues to struggle at Old Trafford and the longer it goes on, the less chance United will achieve the goal they have set for 2028.

