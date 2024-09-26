Not Again! Man United star fined for pleading guilty after trouble with the law

(Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Manchester United defender Harry Maguire has reportedly been fined £1,028 for a speeding violation, according to The Sun.

The 31-year-old was caught driving his black Land Rover at 68mph in a 60mph zone on the A616 near Sheffield on March 7.

Maguire pleaded guilty at the first opportunity, avoiding a court appearance.

His penalty includes a £670 fine, three points on his license, a £268 victim surcharge, and £90 in court costs.

This incident occurred just two days before he missed United’s 2-0 Premier League win over Everton.

The defender is currently going through a difficult season at Old Trafford after losing his place in the starting line up.

New signing Matthijs de Ligt is being preferred by manager Erik ten Hag this season to start alongside Lisandro Martinez at the heart of Man United’s defense.

The player has endured a difficult time at Old Trafford since joining the club in a record move.

Man United defender has been in trouble with the law before

The England international has looked like leaving the Red Devils a number of times in the past but his determination and perseverance has made him stay at the club and fight for his place.

This is not the first time Maguire has been in trouble with the law. The centre-back was allegedly involved in a troublesome episode in Greece while on holiday.

The Man United defender was found guilty of assaulting police officers, resisting arrest and attempted bribery, according to The Guardian.

Activities off the pitch have not helped Maguire but he is not the only Man United star to be involved in controversies.

Marcus Rashford and Antony have both been in trouble in recent seasons for their off the pitch activities.

On the pitch, Maguire will now aim to move past this episode and focus on contributing to United’s campaign as they look to improve after a disappointing Europa League draw with FC Twente.