Video: Fan favourite who left Man United this summer now has more goals than Bruno Fernandes

Former Man United star Scott McTominay has scored his first goal for Napoli in the Italian club’s 5-0 win over Palermo in the second round of the Coppa Italia.

The Scotland international entered the match as a late second-half substitute and it didn’t take long for the midfielder to get on the scoresheet after combining with Romelu Lukaku.

McTominay produced a tidy finish to make it 5-0 and it was his first goal having featured three times for Antonio Conte’s team so far this season.

The 27-year-old joined Napoli during the summer having spent his whole career at Man United.

The former Red Devils star came through the Manchester club’s academy and went on to play 255 for the Premier League side’s first team.

The Napoli star has developed a talent for scoring in recent years for club and country and is coming off the back of his best goalscoring season as he netted 10 times for Man United during the 2023/24 campaign.

The Scottish talent became a fan favourite at Old Trafford and supporters of the Manchester club will be happy to see him net his first Napoli goal, which is one more than Bruno Fernandes, as the United captain continues to underperform on the pitch for the Red Devils this season.

Watch: Scott McTominay scores first Napoli goal vs Palermo