Man United considering shock move for midfielder who left Tottenham in 2023

Manchester United have been one of the busiest Premier League teams recently in adding new players to their squad.

They spent heavily in the summer transfer window, backed by new co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe and lead by the new hierarchy at the club.

Manager Erik ten Hag was given the funds to make new signings and he made sure he adds quality in attack, midfield and defense.

With the teams focusing on the January transfer window now, the Red Devils have already identified their midfield target for the winter transfer window.

According to Fichajes, Man United are considering a surprise move for Leicester City midfielder Harry Winks.

The English midfielder has revived his career at Leicester after leaving Tottenham in the summer of 2023.

Winks, who has 10 caps for England, has become a key member of the Leicester starting line up and his contribution was immense in their successful Championship season.

He helped the club gain promotion to the Premier League and was one of the first names on the team sheet last season under manager Enzo Maresca.

After Maresca’s departure, new manager Steve Cooper has continued to show faith in the midfielder.

Man United manager has approved midfielder Harry Winks

Ten Hag believes that Winks would be the ideal midfielder to play the type of football he wants at Old Trafford.

The other reason behind Man United’s interest in signing the midfielder is because he will be available for cheap.

His contract at the King Power Stadium will end in 2026 and the Foxes could think about cashing in on him next year.

Winks is a versatile midfielder who can either play as a number 10 or as a holding midfielder who can sit in front of the defense.

With Casemiro and Christian Eriksen not the same players they were before, a new addition in the midfield is needed and Ten Hag is keen to sign the former Tottenham midfielder who has impressed during his spell with Leicester City.