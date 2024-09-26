(Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

Manchester United will come up against Tottenham in the biggest match of the weekend.

The Red Devils are going to be in action after two disappointing results, one in the league and the other in the Europa League.

Erik ten Hag’s team failed to beat Crystal Palace last weekend despite dominating the match while in the midweek, they played a 1-1 draw in the Europa League against FC Twente at Old Trafford.

As for Tottenham, they are fresh from their win against Brentford in the league last weekend.

A much needed win for Spurs last time out after losing against North London rivals Arsenal in the Premier League before that.

It promises to be a classic Premier League match, with both the teams desperate to win points and enter the race for the top four.

Both the teams have been involved in some great clashes over the years and it could be another match to remember.

How Man United could line up against Tottenham

Rasmus Hojlund could make his first start of the season when Manchester United face Tottenham this weekend.

The Denmark international had been sidelined with a hamstring injury sustained during the club’s pre-season tour in the USA.

United have been cautious with his recovery, but he may now be ready to feature in the starting lineup.

Mason Mount is fit again after featuring in the team’s match against FC Twente in the Europa League.

Ten Hag has no new injury concerns at the moment and the comeback of Hojlund and Mount has given him extra options on the bench.

Luke Shaw, Leny Yoro, Tyrell Malacia and Victor Lindelof will miss the match due to injury.

Man United Predicted Line up: Onana, Dalot, Martinez, De Ligt, Mazraoui, Mainoo, Ugarte, Rashford, Fernandes, Garnacho, Hojlund.

Tottenham predicted line up against Man United

Tottenham Hotspur have relatively few injury concerns, with only Richarlison and Wilson Odobert currently sidelined.

New signing Odobert, who has impressed this season, suffered an injury in the Carabao Cup clash against Coventry City.

His fine performances this season have helped Ange Postecoglou to rotate his attacking players but due to his injury, he is expected to be out of action for around four weeks.

Tottenham Predicted Line up: Vicario, Porro, Romero, van de Ven, Udogie, Kulusevski, Bentancur, Maddison, Johnson, Solanke, Son.

Man United vs Tottenham Head to Head record

Manchester United have won 24 Premier League home matches against Tottenham Hotspur. This record is second only to Arsenal, who have won 25 home games against Everton, the most by any team against a single opponent in the competition’s history.

Tottenham are currently on a three match unbeaten run against Man United, with one win and two draws in their last three matches.

Tottenham made a strong start under Ange Postecoglou, earning 14 points from their first six Premier League away games. However, their form has dipped significantly since then, with the team collecting just 14 points from their subsequent 15 away matches.

Man United and Tottenham have come up against each other 172 times, with the Red Devils winning 90 times, Spurs winning 40 times and 42 matches ending up as draws.

