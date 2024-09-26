Man Utd looking to sign Newcastle man after latest fallout

(Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

Ever since Dan Ashworth left Newcastle United for Manchester United, there was a concern that things weren’t going to work as well at the club as previously.

That’s because Ashworth and Eddie Howe always appeared to be singing from the same hymn sheet and there was an ease to the relationship as both manager and sporting director worked in simpatico.

That seems to have been far from the case under new sporting director, Paul Mitchell, with more news breaking that would suggest that there’s been another bust-up behind the scenes with Howe.

Though the relationship isn’t broken yet, Football Insider go as far to say that the Red Devils will be monitoring the situation over the course of the season.

Given that they have their own doubts in Erik ten Hag, there’s a distinct possibility that the club could hold the job open for Howe until he agrees to sign on the dotted line.

