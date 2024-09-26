Chris Sutton pictured prior to the Viaplay Cup Final between Rangers and Celtic at Hampden Park on February 26, 2023. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

Chris Sutton has backed Manchester United to pick up a valuable win over Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League this weekend.

The two heavyweights go head-to-head off the back of contrasting fortunes in the Europa League during the week, with United drawing 1-1 at home to FC Twente while Spurs beat Qarabag 3-0.

Neither side have looked convincing at the start of the new Premier League campaign, with each picking up just seven points from five games and only separated in 10th and 11th by Spurs’ superior goal difference.

With all that in mind, it’s a key clash between two sides looking to gain ground in the race for Champions League football.

Read more: Spurs star looks furious after controversial Ange decision vs Qarabag

Sutton backs Man Utd to beat Spurs

Spurs have taken just one point from their last three Premier League visits to Old Trafford since thrashing United 6-1 back in October 2020.

However, the Lilywhites did come from behind twice to draw 2-2 there last season, while they also won 2-0 against the Red Devils at home earlier in the campaign.

But Sutton believes it’s United who will claim all three points on this occasion, citing ‘Erik ten Hag’s counter-attack football’ as the key to beating Ange Postecoglou’s men.

“My first thought was that I fancy Manchester United to win this but, the more I think about it, the less likely that seems,” Sutton wrote in his Premier League predictions column for BBC Sport.

“United made heavy weather of their Europa League draw with FC Twente on Wednesday, with a performance that was very uninspiring.

“Mind you, we need to see more from Spurs in the final third too, so I am going to stick with my instincts and go for a United win. Let me explain why.

“In my opinion, United cannot beat Spurs by going toe-to-toe with them, but there is an argument that Tottenham’s playing style will suit Erik ten Hag, because it is in these sort of games where Ten Hag’s counter-attack football works best.”

Sutton doesn’t seem entirely convinced about his prediction. Indeed, the former Blackburn Rovers, Celtic and Chelsea striker is worried about a potential lack of physicality in the Man Utd midfield, who will go up against the likes of Rodrigo Bentancur, James Maddison and Yves Bissouma for Tottenham.

“I am not exactly confident they will beat Spurs though,” Sutton continued.

“What worries me most about tipping United is what happens in the centre of the park. Are United going to rely on Christian Eriksen again, against his former club. A great player, but does he have the legs?”

Top photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images