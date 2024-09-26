Euro 2020 winner has “no regrets” about rejecting Arsenal while making another Gunners admission

Arsenal have developed into one of the best teams in the world under Mikel Arteta and despite this, Juventus midfielder Manuel Locatelli has admitted that he has “no regrets” about rejecting the Gunners following Italy’s Euro 2020 success.

The 26-year-old was one of the key stars that helped Italy lift their second European Championship in 2021 as the Italians defeated England in the final of the tournament at Wembley a year after it was meant to be played.

This gained the midfielder a lot of attention and ready to make a change in his career, Locatelli opted to move to Juventus from Sassuolo in 2021, rejecting the interest of Arsenal in the process.

In the years since, the North London club have developed into one of the best teams in Europe, while Juve have not been at those heights for some time. Despite this, the Italy international has admitted that he has “no regrets” over his decision as the Serie A giants continue to work their way back to the top under new coach Thiago Motta.

“I’ve no regrets for joining Juventus instead of Arsenal,” the 26-year-old told Tuttosport via Fabrizio Romano. “But I love watching football, and I like watching their games and I respect their coach, Mikel Arteta.”

Manuel Locatelli is happy with Arsenal decision

It is hard to see how things would have turned out for Locatelli had he joined Arsenal as the Gunners’ midfield has been filled with top talent since 2021. The Italian would likely have been a success under Arteta but joining Juventus is not a bad alternative.

Juve had not had much success in the time the midfielder has been at the club, winning just the Coppa Italia last season.

However, the Italian giants are on their way back to the top of the sport under Thiago Motta and it is clear that the former Sassuolo star is happy to be part of the project.