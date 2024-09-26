Newcastle turn attention to World Cup winner should key star leave for AC Milan

The future of Kieran Trippier at Newcastle United remains up in the air heading into the January transfer window as AC Milan remain interested in the 34-year-old defender.

The Englishman has lost his place at St James Park to Tino Livramento so far this season and it looks like Eddie Howe will continue with the 21-year-old for the time being, despite Trippier starting last time out in Newcastle’s 3-1 defeat to Fulham.

With a contract on Tyneside expiring in 2026, many expect the veteran star to leave Newcastle during one of the 2025 transfer windows.

AC Milan are one club believed to be interested in the Englishman and should the former Tottenham man leave, the Magpies have their eye on a World Cup winner to replace him.

According to Todofichajes, the Premier League club are interested in Atletico Madrid’s Nahuel Molina as the La Liga club could be open to selling the right-back next year. The report states that a deal could cost Newcastle in the region €35m as it remains to be seen if the Tyneside outfit make a move for the Argentina star.

Can Newcastle sign Atletico Madrid’s Nahuel Molina in January?

Should Trippier leave Newcastle in January, Howe would want an immediate replacement and it is uncertain if Atletico Madrid would allow Molina to leave the club mid-season.

The World Cup winner has not been a starter for the La Liga team so far this season but is still a key part of Diego Simeone’s squad as the right-back receives regular minutes. The defender started his first game of the campaign at the weekend against Rayo Vallecano and was chosen again for Atleti’s match with Celta Vigo on Thursday night.

Molina would be a good replacement for Trippier at Newcastle but given the talent of Livramento, it would be wise for Howe to show faith in the 21-year-old for the remainder of the 2024/25 campaign.