Manchester United fans told they can relax despite one transfer saga dragging on

Manchester United have still not announced the signing of Chido Obi-Martin (Photo by Charlotte Tattersall/Getty Images)

Manchester United fans have been told they can relax about the ongoing transfer saga involving Chido Obi-Martin, who still hasn’t been officially announced by the club despite there being an agreement in place with the former Arsenal youngster.

The prolific Danish striker really impressed during his time with the Gunners, and it will have been seen as a bit of a blow that he decided to leave for a major rival like Man Utd.

According to the Manchester Evening News, the Red Devils view this deal as a major coup, and although it still needs some ratification, it is not expected to be a problem for it to be officially rubber-stamped soon.

Obi-Martin could have a big future at United, so fans will no doubt hope this can be resolved as soon as possible, though sometimes these deals can hit little complications that take time to settle, even if they’re not particularly concerning.

Chido Obi Martin was someone Arsenal didn’t want to lose

As Charles Watts told us earlier this year, Arsenal did not want to lose Obi-Martin, who was clearly rated highly at the Emirates Stadium.

“Arsenal do not want to lose him and they have made that clear during recent talks. A first professional contract is on the table that could be signed the moment he turns 17,” Watts said before the summer transfer window.

“But he is not 17 until December and so Arsenal remain vulnerable to the in-demand striker leaving before then.”

It is a bit of a surprise that Obi-Martin technically still remains without a club, but MUFC fans should perhaps be reassured by this latest update and might not have to wait too much longer for an official announcement of this exciting signing.