Chelsea FC club logo (Photo by Richard Heathcote_Getty Images)

Chelsea are reportedly showing an interest in the potential transfer of Bayer Leverkusen wonderkid Francis Onyeka, whom Enzo Maresca is a big fan of and has been tracking since his time in charge at Leicester City.

The Blues are now among the clubs scouting Onyeka, along with London rivals Tottenham, according to Football Transfers, with the 17-year-old attacking midfielder looking like just the right fit for the project at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea’s current owners have done well to recruit some of the very finest young players in world football during their time in charge, with a combination of big-name and big-money signings like Enzo Fernandez, Moises Caicedo and Mykhailo Mudryk joining, while prospects for the future like Estevao Willian and Kendry Paez have also been snapped up to join in the near future.

Onyeka looks like another talent with a big future in the game and Chelsea would do well to win the race for his signature, with Football Transfers describing him as a versatile player who can operate in a variety of midfield roles and out wide, with great passing, vision and link-up play.

Onyeka transfer: Will Chelsea land another elite youngster?

Even if Chelsea are yet to see the kind of results on the pitch that they’d ideally like, there are perhaps some signs that Maresca is finally getting the best out of this talented young squad.

It also surely means CFC have an edge over their rivals when it comes to trying to sign players like this, as they can surely tempt Onyeka with a clear path into their first-team.

Tottenham are also a club that has, historically at least, given opportunities to young players to develop and gain experience, so perhaps they’ll still be a name to take seriously in this particular transfer battle.

Maresca, however, could be key here, as the German youth international could do well to take the chance to link up with a manager that has clearly known about him and admired him for some time.

Football Transfers add that several other Premier League clubs may be interested, but it seems Chelsea and Spurs may be showing the strongest interest at the moment.