David Ornstein states who he believes is the next big talent from Arsenal’s academy

Arsenal had a lot of young talent on show in Wednesday’s Carabao Cup win against Bolton and David Ornstein has named who he thinks is the next big talent to come out of the club’s academy.
Following last weekend’s draw against Manchester City, Mikel Arteta made multiple changes against Bolton and handed a number of youngsters opportunities to impress in the first team.
Ethan Nwaneri grabbed the headlines as he scored two goals, but Myles Lewis-Skelly also featured along with 16-year-old goalkeeper Jack Porter.
Ornstein singles out Dowman as next big Arsenal talent
Arsenal’s academy has produced a number of brilliant players over the years with Bukayo Saka very much the poster boy.
The Gunners sold academy graduates Emile Smith Rowe and Eddie Nketiah this summer, whilst Reiss Nelson left the club on loan.
However, it appears there’s plenty of talent coming through at Hale End with Nwaneri and Lewis-Skelly knocking on the door for more regular first team opportunities.
However, Ornstein is already looking further ahead and he’s highlighted who he feels is the next big talent in the Arsenal academy and named Max Dowman.
“In this one, it really did seem to be Nwaneri and Lewis-Skelly,” he told Sky Sports’ Back Pages podcast.
“But tonight, and on the bench in Europe against Atalanta and even at Manchester City, we’ve started to see a few more emerging.
“There is an absolutely outstanding talent coming through at Arsenal, one of the best in the country in Max Dowman. And so we’ll be seeing a bit more of him in recent years.”
Given Dowman is only 14-years-old he’s at least two years away from the first team squad, but he’s making a name for himself already as he became the youngest goalscorer in Uefa Youth League history and he’s already been called up to the England under-17 squad.
It certainly sounds likes Dowman is one to keep an eye on and a player that Arsenal fans could be seeing plenty more of in the years to come.