David Ornstein states who he believes is the next big talent from Arsenal’s academy

(Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Arsenal had a lot of young talent on show in Wednesday’s Carabao Cup win against Bolton and David Ornstein has named who he thinks is the next big talent to come out of the club’s academy.

Following last weekend’s draw against Manchester City, Mikel Arteta made multiple changes against Bolton and handed a number of youngsters opportunities to impress in the first team.

Ethan Nwaneri grabbed the headlines as he scored two goals, but Myles Lewis-Skelly also featured along with 16-year-old goalkeeper Jack Porter.

Ornstein singles out Dowman as next big Arsenal talent

Arsenal’s academy has produced a number of brilliant players over the years with Bukayo Saka very much the poster boy.

The Gunners sold academy graduates Emile Smith Rowe and Eddie Nketiah this summer, whilst Reiss Nelson left the club on loan.

However, it appears there’s plenty of talent coming through at Hale End with Nwaneri and Lewis-Skelly knocking on the door for more regular first team opportunities.

However, Ornstein is already looking further ahead and he’s highlighted who he feels is the next big talent in the Arsenal academy and named Max Dowman.