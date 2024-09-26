Bukayo Saka could create Premier League history if he does one thing against Leicester

Bukayo Saka has had a good start to the season for Arsenal and against Leicester this weekend he could create Premier League history. 

The England international has started all five of Arsenal’s Premier League games, although he was sacrificed at half time in last weekend’s draw against Manchester City.

Mikel Arteta’s side remain unbeaten this season and sit fourth in the league two points behind rivals City.

Saka could create Premier League history

Saka is one of Arsenal’s most important players and he’s delivered for the club on a consistent basis for a number of years now.

This season has started off no differently with Saka once again having an impact for the Gunners, with the winger grabbing an assist in every game so far this campaign.

Saka’s assist for Gabriel’s header against City saw him become just the second player in Premier League history to register five assists in the first five games, with Arsenal legend Thierry Henry the other one.

On Saturday afternoon against the Foxes Saka will have the opportunity to become the first player in league history to register six assists in the first six games of the season.

Given Leicester are struggling this season and are yet to win, coupled by the fact Arsenal are at home Saka has to fancy his chances of creating history and going one better than Henry.

It would be quite some feat if Saka was able to achieve it given the quality players that have played in the Premier League over the years.

Whether the winger is even aware he’s in with a chance of making history is unclear, but Saka’s full focus will be on making sure Arsenal get the job done against Steve Cooper’s side rather than worrying about individual records.

