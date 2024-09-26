Spurs star looks furious after controversial Ange decision vs Qarabag

Ange Postecoglou the Tottenham Hotspur manager looks on during the Carabao Cup Third Round match between Coventry City and Tottenham Hotspur at The Coventry Building Society Arena on September 18, 2024 in Coventry, England. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

When Radu Dragusin was sent off after just eight minutes of Spurs’ Europa League clash with Qarabag on Thursday, someone was always going to be sacrificed to get another defender on.

The Romanian defender dragged down Brazilian forward Juninho to stop him from racing in on goal after being caught out too slow controlling a Micky van de Ven pass.

Dragusin’s dismissal left a gaping hole in the Spurs defence which Ange Postecoglou filled by moving Ben Davies to centre-back and bringing on Destiny Udogie.

Unfortunately, Lucas Bergvall was the player sacrificed to make way for Udogie, leaving the pitch after just 12 minutes and six touches of the ball.

The Swedish wonderkid has shown plenty of promise during his short time at Spurs so far since joining from Djurgardens in the summer, so it was understandable to see him look so disappointed as he left the field.

However, it’s the image of him sat on the Spurs bench that has got people talking, with Bergvall zipping his coat up to the point where you can barely see his face.

That said, his eyes told you everything you needed to know about how Bergvall felt about being withdrawn so early:

? Lucas Bergvall on the bench after being subbed. ???? pic.twitter.com/Y7eQfBkk16 — The Spurs Watch (@TheSpursWatch) September 26, 2024

Top photo by David Rogers/Getty Images