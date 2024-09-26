A corner flag blows in the wind during the Premier League 2 between Tottenham Hotspur and Everton at Tottenham Hotspur FC Training Centre on December 7, 2018 in Enfield, England. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur youngster Archie Gray made his second start for the club in their Europa League clash with Qarabag on Thursday.

The 18-year-old made a big-money move from Leeds United over the summer after impressing in the Championship last season.

And already, Ange Postecoglou has given the England youth international plenty of chances, with Gray playing 31 minutes across three substitute appearances in the Premier League, as well as the full 90 minutes in Tottenham’s 2-1 EFL Cup win over Coventry City.

Gray was once again named in the starting line-up as Tottenham hosted Qarabag in their Europa League opener. In doing so, he emulated Harry Kane.

At just 18 years and 198 days old, Gray is the youngest player to start for Spurs in their opening match of a European campaign (not including qualifiers) since Harry Kane did so against PAOK back in 2011/12 at 18 years and 49 days old.

Archie Gray impresses on European debut for Spurs

Despite an early Radu Dragusin red card, Spurs went in 1-0 up at half-time thanks to a Brennan Johnson strike.

Playing at right-back, Gray more than contributed to a spirited Tottenham performance, completing 100% of his dribbles and 88% of his passes during the first 45 minutes, alongside creating one chance, having four touches in the opposition box and making five recoveries.

Gray’s promising performance had fans and pundits alike raving about his potential.

I saw a lot of Archie Gray in the Championship for #LUFC and thought he looked a star in the making. Seeing him tonight for Spurs…my goodness. Limitless potential #UEL #COYS — Danny Jamieson (@DannyJamieson) September 26, 2024

Archie gray looks quality — Jay (@JDTHFC_) September 26, 2024

Top photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images