A general view showing the inside of an empty Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur’s Europa League clash with Qarabag has been delayed, with kick-off now rescheduled to 8:35pm (UK time).

The match was originally slated to begin at 8pm, but Spurs revealed in a short statement that ‘severe travel disruptions’ meant there was a 35-minute delay.

“Tonight’s UEFA Europa League League Phase clash with Qarabag has a new kick-off time,” the statement on their official website read.

“After a delay due to severe travel disruption, the game will now kick-off at 8.35pm (UK).”

BBC journalist Nizaar Kinsella later revealed that Qarabag only arrived at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium at 7:45pm, while thousands of fans were still battling to reach the ground due to issues with the London Overground and roads.

“Qarabag arrived at Tottenham at 7.45pm for this kick-off at 8pm, which has officially been delayed until 8.35pm,” Kinsella wrote.

“The stands here in North London are also far from full as “severe” travel disruption impacts travel by the London Overground and on the roads.”

Tottenham Hotspur starting XI vs Qarabag: Vicario; Gray, Dragusin, Van de Veen, Davies; Sarr, Bissouma, Bergvall; Johnson, Solanke, Son.

