Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images, Justin Setterfield/Getty Images and Alex Davidson/Getty Images

Howe and Mitchell need time to gel at Newcastle

Media continue to report problems between Eddie Howe and Paul Mitchell but the situation is the same as I said here 10 days ago. Let’s give them time. They have a different background, have only been together for a few months, and it takes time to create a common vision and chemistry between new people at top clubs. I’m not sure the situation is as terrible as it’s been described. I’d rather wait and see how they keep working together in the next months before judging. No truth in rumours linking Jhon Duran to Barca

Barca are not actively working on a deal for Jhon Duran now, absolutely. All the rest is speculation.

We will see in summer 2025 but mentioning this story now it’s completely not true in the sense that Barça are not having contacts for this deal.

Several Premier League clubs are monitoring his growth and in the summer Chelsea and then West Ham wanted him, but now he’s doing great for Villa so it’s a completely different story.

Hammers hierarchy want positive results quickly

Although some reports say Julen Lopetegui has three games to save his job, I’ve no confirmation on that.

For sure the West Ham hierarchy wants to see a change in results as soon as possible. Lopetegui knows that.

It’s been a poor start to the season but the club understands they changed many players, new staff… so it can take time.

But now results are needed.

Chelsea still trust in Mudryk but he has to improve

It’s important to mention Mykhailo Mudryk because I keep receiving many of your questions about what’s happening.

Guys, it’s very clear. If Chelsea wanted to sell Mudryk last summer, they had the possibility to do so because they had some approaches from Germany. There was a concrete possibility.

Chelsea never wanted to open negotiations to sell Mudryk in the summer transfer window so they keep trusting him and trusting his potential.

Obviously he has to perform, but Chelsea want to see a development in what they’re doing together with the player.

Mudryk changed his agents in the summer but that was not to ensure a transfer in 2024 because he is fully focused on Chelsea. Now his performances will be really important to understand what’s next.

Sticking with Chelsea, the stories in the press about Romeo Lavia are absolutely not true. Chelsea are very happy with his talent and skills.

Of course he’s been unlucky with injuries but Chelsea are supporting Romeo, waiting for him, trusting his talent.

Spreading negative stories with zero confirmation of that is not the best for the boy, there’s nothing in these stories at all.

Man United won’t risk Leny Yoro until he’s 100% fit

Leny Yoro is working to return as soon as possible, and the indication from Manchester United staff is very clear; they will not take any risks.

They want to see Leny Yoro on the pitch but only when he’s 100 percent fit, with no new injuries or problems for the present and future.

The feeling internally is very good in terms of how professional he is.

Man United know that Leny Yoro has potential and quality and is going to be special. They believe they signed a superstar for the future.

Speaking to Rio Ferdinand, Leny Yoro said that, for him, Manchester United is the biggest club in the world. This is a big statement because he had the possibility to go to Real Madrid in June and July, but he’s very happy with his decision.

He believes that the future will be bright at Man United and so very positive feelings between both parties.

Sarri is fantastic but no confirmation of Everton approach

Despite being out of work for 18 months, Maurizio Sarri remains a fantastic manager.

I’m sure he’s keeping himself updated, always on point, always active. He’s not kind of manager who leaves it all when he’s not working.

About Everton, I’ve no confirmation of that story so far. No approaches, no talks.

Serious interest in Eintracht’s Hugo Larsson remains

Hugo Larsson has been linked with a move away from Eintracht Frankfurt, and although it could happen in summer 2025, it’s not clear or definite yet.

That’s because Eintracht are very happy with Hugo and they want him to be an important face of their project.

Interest is strong from several clubs, but nothing is decided now or will be decided in few weeks or months. It’s a topic for the summer.