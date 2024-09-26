(Video) “He has fans crying” – Toral Bayramov with one of the worst penalties you’ll see this season vs Tottenham

Toral Bayramov has just skied the chance to get his side back in the game against Tottenham.

Soon after going 2-0 down, Qarabag FK had the chance to get back into the game when Yves Bissouma committed a clumsy foul inside the box.

Bayramov stepped up to take it and put his boot through it, but sent it high, as it clipped the top of the bar.

Clinton Morrison could not believe what he saw. Covering the game on Soccer Special, he said (via Sky Sports):

“I can’t believe that from Bayramov. He has cleared the stadium with that strike. He has fans crying in the crowd.”

Watch the penalty below: