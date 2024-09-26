(Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

West Ham defender Aaron Cresswell appeared to express frustration with teammate Edson Alvarez following their 5-1 loss to Liverpool in the League Cup.

The Reds came back from a goal down to hammer the Hammers 5-1 and knock them out of the League Cup.

The match saw West Ham take the lead through a comical own goal by Liverpool’s Jarell Quansah.

However, Liverpool quickly responded, with Diogo Jota heading in a Federico Chiesa effort to level the score and then scoring again shortly after the break, with a lovely finish past the keeper to put the Reds ahead.

West Ham came close to score several time and were enjoying a good spell up until Mo Salah scored in the 74th minute to relieve the pressure off his side.

And things got worse for them when 2 minutes later, Edson Alvarez picked up a second yellow for a rash tackle on the Egyptian.

The sending off killed the game for them with Cody Gakpo scoring two more in stoppage time to complete the thrashing.

Cresswell on Alvarez’s red card

West Ham left-back Aaron Creswell was not happy with the defeat and appeared to point fingers at Alvarez’s red card in his post match interview.

When speaking to WHUFC.com, Cresswell appeared to criticise his teammate, claiming that Edson Alvarez didn’t really help with his sending off.

Cresswell said:

“When you’re away at Liverpool and go 1-0 up, and if Jean-Clair [Tobido’s] header goes in, then it’s a different game, but to concede straight away is disappointing. It’s an old cliché, but we’ve got to move on now and take the positives tonight. Sometimes the decisions [for penalties] go and sometimes they don’t. The sending off didn’t help, but we’ve got to move forward.“