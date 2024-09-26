Julen Lopetegui says West Ham summer signing an injury doubt for Brentford clash

[Credit: Sky Sports]

Niclas Fullkrug has yet to start a Premier League game for West Ham.

The German international joined the Hammers from Borussia Dortmund in a deal worth a reported £27.5 million in the summer.

Despite the excitement the 31-year-old’s capture brought to London’s East End, fans have been forced to wait to watch the forward in action.

Although he started in the EFL Cup against Bournemouth last month, Fullkrug has yet to play competitively in the league, and unfortunately, according to Julen Lopetegui, that doesn’t look like changing any time soon.

Julen Lopetegui admits Niclas Fullkrug an injury doubt for Brentford clash

Discussing the possibility of the Hammers’ new number 11 lining up against Brentford on Saturday, Lopetegui has admitted it is unlikely he will be ready in time to feature.

“[Niclas] Fullkrug is not available until now so let’s see what is going to happen tomorrow,” the West Ham boss told Sky Sports reporters ahead of his side’s away match on the weekend.

When pressed for a more definitive answer on Fullkrug, Lopetegui said: “I don’t know, I don’t know.

“We was thinking that he [would be] available this week but unfortunately, he was not, so we have to wait this afternoon and tomorrow but at the moment he’s out.”

The former Dortmund hitman, who has featured in four matches, in all competitions, has yet to open his West Ham account so will be hoping he can make a swift recovery and finally get of the mark.