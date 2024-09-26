Gary O'Neil (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

It’s been an awful start to the 2024/25 Premier League campaign for Wolves, and an injury to Yerson Mosquera will see them dip into the free transfer market and try to tempt a former Crystal Palace player to join them.

Gary O’Neil will already be getting desperate, given that Wolves haven’t won any of their games so far this season and are rock bottom of the English top-flight.

James Tomkins is a hugely experienced player having made 394 appearances across his career, per transfermarkt, and HITC note he is under serious consideration by the Midlands-based outfit.

At present he is without a club after having left Palace in the summer, and at 35 years of age, this might well be the last chance he has of plying his trade in the Premier League.

Wolves haven’t yet made their move but they don’t want to hang about given their current predicament.

