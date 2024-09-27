Newcastle United suffer fresh setback as scan reveals key player has broken bone

Photo by George Wood/Getty Images.

Eddie Howe has confirmed Alexander Isak is an injury doubt for Newcastle United’s next game.

If there is any fixture a team won’t want to play immediately after suffering a shock defeat, it’s Man City but the defending champions are exactly what awaits the Magpies.

Despite being the game’s favourites, the Magpies lost 3-1 away to Fulham last weekend. Howe’s men put in their worst performance of the season while Marco Silva’s men put in their best.

Goals from Raul Jimenez and summer signings Emile Smith Rowe and Reiss Nelson sealed the result and ensured the points stayed at Craven Cottage.

And the result may not be the only costly thing to have happened to Howe last weekend. Playing Alexander Isak for the full 90 minutes is a decision the 46-year-old’s could now regret.

Eddie Howe confirms Alexander Isak injury doubt ahead of Man City

The Sweden international was a doubt for Fulham but managed to play through a niggle he was experiencing.

However, a subsequent scan has confirmed the 25-year-old has suffered a broken toe meaning he is a fresh doubt for tomorrow’s home match against City.

“He’s had scans and lots of tests,” Howe told reporters on Friday, as quoted by the Daily Mail.

“The injury has been diagnosed fine – it sounds worse than it is, but he’s got a broken toe.

“It’s one that can be managed and played with, provided he can tolerate the pain levels, and that will have no long-term risks. He had an injection to numb the pain, and that was fine until the injection wore off (at Fulham).

“He’d be a doubt for tomorrow (Man City). He trained last week before the Fulham game on the Friday. He had an injection in his toe to play and he felt fine, but then he started to feel his toe in the last five to 10 minutes of that game.

“Then after the game it sort of stiffened up and wasn’t in a great place early in the week. He hasn’t trained yet, so we’ll have to make a decision again as to whether he trains today or he misses the game.”

Pep Guardiola faces similar problems

A decision over Isak’s possible inclusion will need to be made soon. Given the magnitude of the fixture, as well as the Magpies’ need to bounce back from last weekend with a good result and performance, Howe may not have a choice but to ask his star man to push through the pain.

Pep Guardiola faces his own injury problems after it was confirmed Ballon d’Or contender and midfield talisman Rodri has suffered an ACL injury and is now a doubt to feature again this season.

Saturday’s blockbuster at St. James’ Park is set to kick-off at 12.30 p.m. (UK time) and will be broadcast live on TNT Sports.