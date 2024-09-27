Arne Slot breaks silence on expiring Liverpool contracts

Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images.

Arne Slot has broken his silence on the conundrum that is Liverpool contracts.

Three of the Reds’ best players are into the final year of their deals.

Mo Salah, Trent Alexander-Arnold and club captain Virgil Van Dijk will all be out of contract at the end of the season.

The three players’ situation is sparking concern among supporters, who will be desperate for the club to extend their deals.

Salah and Alexander-Arnold have both been linked with high-profile transfers away from Anfield. Salah remains a top target for clubs in Saudi Arabia’s Pro League with Alexander-Arnold high on Real Madrid’s wishlist.

Arne Slot coy about expiring Liverpool contracts

And while Slot has failed to offer an update on the club’s plans for the trio, the Dutchman has admitted he enjoys having them available for selection, suggesting he’d rather not lose any of them.

“You are trying to find another way of asking!” he told reporters ahead of Saturday’s game against Wolves, as quoted by the Liverpool Echo.

“I am happy these three are in my team and we have a lot of games in the upcoming weeks, so I am happy I can select them. Let’s see what the future brings.”

While the futures of Salah, Alexander-Arnold and Van Dijk remain uncertain, there is hope Luis Diaz could commit his long-term future to the club.

Having scored five goals in the first six games of the season, the Colombia international is in devastating form, and, if recent reports are to be believed, is in line for a new deal.