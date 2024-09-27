Arsenal and Chelsea sent scouts to watch in-demand striker this week

Arsenal Chelsea news

Arsenal and Chelsea are reportedly keeping tabs on the German attacker Max Moerstedt.

According to a report from TBR football, the two clubs are keeping tabs on the 18-year-old Hoffenheim ace and it remains to be seen whether they follow up on their interest with an official proposal to sign the player.

Moerstedt made his Europa League debut on Wednesday night and he scored an outstanding goal in front of the Arsenal and Chelsea scouts. The 18-year-old is capable of operating anywhere across the front three and he has the attributes to develop into a quality player in the long term.

The likes of Manchester United, Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur have been watching the player over the last 12 months as well. Arsenal and Chelsea will face increased competition for his services in the coming months. Both London clubs could use a quality striker and it remains to be seen whether they come forward with an official offer soon.

Arsenal and Chelsea could use Max Moerstedt

Arsenal need to bring an alternative to Gabriel Jesus who has not been able to score goals consistently. The Brazilian will need to be replaced if Arsenal are serious about pushing for the league title. Moerstedt could be attracted to the idea of playing in the Premier League, especially if Arsenal are willing to offer him ample first-team action.

Meanwhile, Chelsea need an alternative to Nicolas Jackson, who has been quite underwhelming since the move from La Liga. Chelsea were overly dependent on Cole Palmer for goals last season and the England international needs more support in the attack.

It remains to be seen where the 18-year-old ends up eventually. He has the quality to develop into a top-class Premier League attacker and likes of Arsenal and Chelsea could nurture him into a future superstar.