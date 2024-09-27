Report: Arsenal have no intention to cash in on 25-year-old first team ace

Photo by Eddie Keogh/Getty Images

Arsenal are still unbeaten this season after a fine start to their campaign.

The Gunners have played five matches in the league, one in the Champions League and another one in the Carabao Cup.

They have managed to avoid defeat in all of them, showing the strength of their squad and the briliant work manager Mikel Arteta is doing at the club.

The North London club added Riccardo Calafiori, Mikel Merino and Neto to their squad this summer and two of them are yet to play at the club while the Italian defender has already become a fan favourite after his stunning goal against Manchester City.

One player who has been linked with a move away from the Emirates Stadium recently is Japan international defender Takehiro Tomiyasu.

According to Football Insider, the Gunners have no intention to sell the reliable 25-year-old defender.

It would take a massive offer for them to even consider the sale of the defender, who is yet to feature for them this season due to an injury.

Tomiyasu is a versatile defender who can play anywhere across the back line.

Arteta considers the player an important member of his first team setup and he wants to keep him at the club.

Inter Milan have shown interest in the Arsenal defender

The Japanese defender has attracted interest from Italian champions Inter Milan ahead of the January transfer window.

Tomiyasu will have less playing time at Arsenal though, with players like Riccardo Calafiori, Jurrien Timber and Ben White being ahead of him in the pecking order for the full-back positions.

After joining the club three years ago, the defender has become an integral part of the squad who has even accepted a minimum role at the club without any problems.

He is a dream player for every manager who is ready to fill in and play at any position whenever there is a need.