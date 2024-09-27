Arsenal dressing room reaction to Man City draw has emerged following ‘leaked’ message

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Arsenal and Manchester City were involved in a high intensity match last weekend at the Etihad Stadium.

Both the teams have gone against each other to win the Premier League title for the last two seasons but Man City have come out on top each time.

The Gunners are aiming to topple the dominance of Pep Guardiola and his team in English football but they know it will not be easy.

The match at the Etihad Stadium provided the perfect opportunity to make a statement but City snatched a draw from the jaws of defeat.

Man City took the lead through Erling Haaland but the Gunners turned it around with two goals from defenders Riccardo Calafiori and Gabriel.

Leandro Trossard was then sent off which forced the Gunners to sit back, defend, try to run down the clock but all their efforts failed when John Stones scored a late equaliser.

Man City players were upset with Arsenal’s tactics, ‘dark art’ as it is being called in the media these days.

The reaction from Bernardo Silva, Kyle Walker and Manuel Akanji after the match is something the Arsenal players are enjoying now.

According to Daily Mail, Arsenal squad have teased each other about the irritation they have caused to the Man City players.

Mikel Arteta’s players have been texting each other, with one player allegedly saying:

“They are fuming!!”

Arsenal’s criticism has been harsh following Man City match

Arsenal played to their strengths to defend the lead they had at the Etihad Stadium and with 10 men.

Their tactics have been question, criticised but you cannot blame Arteta and his team to try that in order to get a result away to their title rivals.

Etihad Stadium is not an easy place to visit and when you are down to 10 men, it gets even more difficult.

The Gunners almost managed to get a favourable result but Stones broke their hearts with a late goal.