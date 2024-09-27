“He has everything” – Dutch legend sings praises of sensational Arsenal target who is “an incredibly good player”

(Photo by Angel Martinez/Getty Images)

Arsenal continue on their upward trajectory under Mikel Arteta, with the emergence of young Ethan Nwaneri this week being another positive for the Spaniard.

As the Gunners seek to finally overhaul Pep Guardiola’s Man City at the summit of the Premier League, it’s a fair bet that Arteta is looking for those players that can give his side that extra few percent they need.

The North Londoners are getting closer to a first English top-flight title in over two decades, but they’re not there yet.

Arsenal looking at van Bommel

All of that could change if they manage to land AZ Alkmaar’s Ruben van Bommel.

Son of legendary Dutch player, Mark, the 20-year-old has been making waves in the Eredivisie for all of the right reasons.

So much so, that both Arsenal and City are thought to want to bring van Bommel to the Premier League, according to TBR Football.

Not yet a household name in England, the younger van Bommel could soon be. Former Nottingham Forest and Celtic ace, Pierre van Hooijdonk, is in no doubt.

“He’s just an incredibly good player,” he said to SportNieuws.

“I think he’ll end up as a centre forward. He’s a master of everything; he’s fast, has finesse in his finishing. Last year in the KKD at MVV I saw him score a lot of goals.

“There were chips, shots and headers among them. He’s still very young and is still developing. He’ll continue to do that from the left for a while, but I think he’ll eventually move to the centre.

“I think he has everything to become a very modern striker.”

It isn’t clear when either Arsenal or City could make their move, though van Hooijdonk’s endorsement would suggest that they’ll need to try and tie the youngster down quickly before a queue of suitors begins to form.