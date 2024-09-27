Photo by Eddie Keogh/Getty Images

Mikel Arteta has revealed that Mikel Merino could make his Arsenal debut next week and opened up on what the midfielder will bring to the team.

Merino arrived at Arsenal this summer from Spanish side Real Sociedad for a reported fee of around £33m, but unfortunately picked up a shoulder injury in his very first training session.

Even without the Spain international the Gunners have made a good start to the season and sit fourth, two points behind leaders Manchester City.

Arteta provides update on Merino

Given the games are going to start coming thick and fast, Arteta will want to have as many players at his disposal as possible.

However, it seems that Merino’s debut isn’t far away and Arsenal fans could even get their first glimpse of him in action next week against either Paris Saint Germain or Southampton according to Arteta.

“Tomorrow [against Leicester] is too soon, next week we’ll see, he had partial training today,” Arteta told reporters.