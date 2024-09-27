(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Tottenham are considering whether to offer Son Heung-min a contract extension beyound 2026 according to journalist Ben Jacobs.

Son is out of contract next summer but Spurs do have the option to extend his deal by a further 12 months, which is likely to be activated.

The South Korean has started the season well with two goals and two assists in the first five games of the season, and recently revealed that no talks had yet taken place over a new deal.

Spurs weighing up offer Son contract extension beyond 2026

Son has been at Spurs since 2015 after arriving from German side Bayer Leverkusen in a deal worth £22m.

The 32-year-old has established himself as one of the best attackers in the Premier League and has scored 164 goals in 415 appearances for the club to date, but is yet to get his hands on silverware.

Ange Postecoglou named Son captain last summer and Spurs are still very much building their attack around their skipper, despite the £65m acquisition of Dominic Solanke from Bournemouth this summer.

Son scored 17 Premier League goals last season and the decision facing Spurs is whether they should extend his deal beyond 2026, when he will be 34 or whether parting ways would make more sense.

Jacobs has provided an update on the situation and what Tottenham’s stance on any potential contact extension is.

“I think this is more about Tottenham delaying at the club end, to work out if they do actually want to keep him beyond 2026 or if they feel that the 2026 period, given his age and the development of the club, is a natural parting point.