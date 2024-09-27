Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images.

Paul Merson believes West Ham United are in ‘big trouble’ and thinks their crisis will deepen when they face Brentford this weekend.

The Hammers replaced David Moyes with Julen Lopetegui over the summer and embarked on a major spending push, bringing in the likes of Max Kilman, Crysencio Summerville and Niclas Fullkrug, to name but a few.

However, it’s safe to say things have not gone to plan so far, with West Ham winning just two of their seven games under Lopetegui across all competitions.

West Ham are languishing in 14th place in the Premier League table with just four points from five games, most recently falling 3-0 at home to Chelsea before being thrashed 5-1 away at Liverpool in the EFL Cup.

West Ham crisis to deepen this weekend?

Up next for the Hammers is a trip to Brentford, who are two points and two places higher up in the table.

It’s a game that West Ham can ill afford to lose but if former Arsenal and England star Merson’s prediction is correct, it’ll only be more misery for the East London side this weekend.

“I tell you what, West Ham are in big trouble,” Merson wrote in his predictions column for Sportskeeda.

” I always say be careful of what you wish for, they got rid of David Moyes after he won them a European trophy and now the new manager is struggling.

“They’re up against Brentford next and I’d be shocked if they don’t lose this game.

“I don’t see a lot between these teams on paper but the way they’re playing at the moment, there’s certainly a huge gap.

“Julen Lopetegui has to get a positive result in the next few games, West Ham fans won’t be happy with what they’ve seen so far this season.”

