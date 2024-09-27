Jamie Carragher makes January exit prediction about fan favourite Liverpool star

(Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

Jamie Carragher thinks Liverpool may look to offload Wataru Endo as early as January due to his diminished role in the squad.

The Japanese midfielder, who joined from Stuttgart last year, has faced uncertainty about his future at Anfield since the club rejected a summer offer from Marseille.

Although he was a favorite under Jurgen Klopp in his final year, Endo has struggled for game time this season, raising questions about his long-term prospects at the club.

The Reds chased Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi in the summer transfer window, showing new manager Arne Slot’s preference of the type of player he wants in his midfield.

The Spaniard rejected a move to Anfied but it made it clear what Slot wants at Liverpool.

Carragher has claimed Endo is not the player Slot wants in his midfield.

“I’m not sure he’s [Endo] the type of profile that Arne Slot looks for in that position,” said Carragher on Sky Sports, as reported by Express.

“You talk about the No.6 they were looking at, and we all know that guy was Martin Zubimendi. He’s a complete contrast to the type of player that Endo is.

“He’s [Endo] done a great job for Liverpool since he’s come in. If Liverpool would have brought in Zubimendi then there’s a good chance that Endo might have moved on in the last transfer window. That might be something that happens in January.”

Liverpool manager Arne Slot does not prefer Wataru Endo

The Japanese midfielder has only started one game this season and it was the Carabao Cup clash against West Ham United.

The Dutch manager has preferred his compatriot in the midfield, Ryan Gravenberch, who has been of the best players at the club this season.

Endo does not fit the criteria of the midfielder that Slot wants in his team and it will not be a surprise to see him leave the club for first team opportunities in January.

It just shows how a change in the managerial position and completely turnaround the career of a player.

Gravenberch, who struggled last season, has become vital for the Reds while Endo, who shined last season, is now looking like surplus to requirements.