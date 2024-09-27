“I don’t think it will be easy at all” – Chelsea will have difficulty landing defensive target says Romano

(Photo by Eddie Keogh/Getty Images)

Ever since Clearlake Capital took over at Chelsea, transfer windows have become exciting for supporters of the West London outfit to say the least.

Using the ‘kid in a sweetshop’ analogy isn’t too far from the truth, as the Blues seemingly cherry pick any players they want, no matter the cost.

The issue that remains with such a way of working is that continuity becomes a problem.

As owners of the club, Clearlake will do what they think is best for Chelsea, but for Enzo Maresca – and Messrs Tuchel, Potter and Pochettino before him – managing the first-team squad becomes a more difficult exercise than normal.

At present, the Italian appears to have hit a sweet spot of form, and if that continues over the next few months, he has a cogent argument to take to his board that they shouldn’t be looking to change a winning team.

If the owners do have the club’s best interests at heart and want to win trophies, then they have more than a passing interest in what Maresca has to say.

In any event, it appears that they’re already looking at one defensive target for the January window, however, CaughtOffside columnist and transfer expert, Fabrizio Romano, says it will be difficult.

No negotiations ongoing between Chelsea and Castello Lukeba

“At the moment, there’s nothing concrete to report concerning a Chelsea move for Castello Lukeba,” he noted in his exclusive Daily Briefing.

“There are no talks and no negotiations ongoing.

“Several top clubs have been following Lukeba for months, clubs from Spain and England… but after selling Simakan in August, I don’t think it will be easy at all for any club to sign Lukeba from Leipzig in January.”

With so many centre-backs already in situ, it does beg the question as to why Chelsea might be targeting Lukeba in the first place, though as Romano states, it seems any interest and potential deal is a long way from coming to fruition.