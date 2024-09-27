(Photo by Henry Browne/Getty Images)

A lot has changed at Chelsea in the last few months.

The departure of manager Mauricio Pochettino started a major overhaul of the squad, lead by new manager Enzo Maresca.

Players like Jadon Sancho, Joao Felix, Pedro Neto and others have arrived at the club while the deadwood at Stamford Bridge has been moved out.

The Blues are making positive steps towards a brighter future with their results improving and their playing style getting better each week under Maresca.

However, it is still not working out for one Chelsea player, who could get a move away from the club in January.

According to Football Insider, Mykhaylo Mudryk could push for a move away from Stamford Bridge in January.

The Ukrainian winger has struggled since joining the Blues and with new signings arriving at the club now, he has fallen down the pecking order.

Game time has been limited under Maresca and it is not expected to change any time soon with the Blues blessed with many wide players.

Mykhaylo Mudryk has failed miserably at Chelsea

The likes of Sancho, Neto, Felix, Noni Madueke and Cole Palmer can all play in the wide positions and they are all ahead of Mudryk in the pecking order.

Since joining the club from Shakhtar Donetsk in January 2023, the winger has struggled to find his form and failed to do justice to the money Chelsea paid to sign him.

It is actually bizarre that Mudryk has looked like a player who is not ready to play at this level.

He still has seven years left on his contract at the club, which makes it a difficult situation for the Blues to get rid of him.

A move away from Chelsea is what the player needs right now as that could revive his career.

Having played just 61 minutes in the Premier League this season, he needs to look for a move elsewhere to get playing time and get back to the form he showed in Ukraine.