Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images.

Darren Eales has been forced to step down from his role as Newcastle United CEO.

The 52-year-old has sadly been diagnosed with blood cancer and will now vacant his position as the Magpies’ Chief Executive.

Eales, following PIF’s successful takeover, joined two years ago and was viewed as a key figure in driving the club forward.

Working alongside the club’s shareholders, including the now-departed Amanda Staveley, Eales, with the help of manager Eddie Howe, has played a major part in finalising the club’s new direction.

Darren Eales to leave Newcastle United following cancer diagnosis

Unfortunately though, as per a breaking Sky Sports News report, the former Atlanta United president has been forced to leave his role at St. James’ Park after a rare, and chronic, blood cancer was discovered by medical professionals.

It has not yet been confirmed who will be appointed in Eales’ place but everybody at Newcastle United will be wishing their former CEO the very best of luck in his fight against cancer.

The Magpies are preparing to welcome defending champions Manchester City to St. James’ Park for a blockbuster Premier League match on Saturday afternoon, and Geordie fans, known for their passionate support, are certain to pay Eales a heartwarming tribute.