Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images.

Eddie Howe has confirmed he’d like Anthony Gordon to sign a new contract.

The 23-year-old winger had become unsettled after a failed transfer to Liverpool in the summer left him wondering about his place in the Newcastle United team.

Suffering as a result of the uncertainty, the former Everton winger’s form has dipped, opening the door for Harvey Barnes to become Howe’s first-choice left-winger.

Eddie Howe opens up on Anthony Gordon contract situation

However, speaking candidly about Gordon’s contract situation, which saw the Magpies promise him a fresh deal better reflecting his importance after he failed to move to Anfield, Howe believes a new deal could be in the player’s best interests.

“We’d love him to commit his future here,” he said, as quoted by Craig Hope.

“We need to try and help him get back to his very best levels. If that means signing a new contract, then I’m all for that, to help him be settled and concentrate on his football”

Taking the spotlight off the club after negotiations were recently described as making ‘slow progress‘, Howe’s comments have put the ball in the player’s court.

Pressure to perform is on

Should he agree to pen a new and improved deal, he will undoubtedly be under pressure to perform, and failure to do so would see the Magpies validated in their desire to sell him further down the line — a risk and reward scenario Gordon must weigh up before he decides his next step.

Although there have been reports sporting director Paul Mitchell may not agree with renewing some Newcastle player’s contracts, Gordon’s probably won’t be one.

The England international is one of the club’s blue chip players and has high value. Retaining him is important, but getting him back to his best is paramount.