“Chelsea rate the player” – Fabrizio Romano issues update on Chelsea’s striker search

Chelsea are still looking to sign a new striker even after the brilliant form of Nicolas Jackson.

The Senegal international has scored four goals in five Premier League matches for the Blues this season.

Enzo Maresca’s team were heavily linked with a move for Victor Osimhen in the summer transfer window but they failed to sign him due to the finances involved in the transfer.

The West Londoners also considered signing Jhon Duran from Aston Villa, who is in the form of his life this season for Unai Emery’s team.

Despite having a plethora of attacking players at the club, the Blues are still looking to sign a striker to lead their attack.

Transfer new specialist Fabrizio Romano has provided the latest update on the Chelsea striker search.

He has claimed that they appreciate Villa striker Duran and really tried to sign him this summer.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Romano said:

“We are having rumors on several clubs guys. I can tell you that West Ham wanted him, and Chelsea I can confirm that they really tried to sign Jhon Duran.

“Chelsea rate the player, Chelsea still like the player. In this moment there are no active contacts ongoing, so it’s not something that we can definitely say for now for John Duran, but the appreciation is still there.

“Because Chelsea in June really tried to sign Jhon Duran, the deal was quite advanced between the clubs with Conor Gallagher as part of the deal, then Gallagher rejected to go to Aston Villa, and so the deal collapsed.

“Chelsea tried to find different ways, but Aston Villa always said no, 50 million pounds or nothing, and then nothing happened, but Jhon Duran remains appreciated by Chelsea.”

The Colombian attacker would be ideal for the Blues and now they must be regretting not signing him in the recently closed transfer window.

He has been on fire this season despite not getting a starting role at the club.

Jhon Duran would fit perfectly at Chelsea

His ability to score all kinds of goals would be a huge asset for the Blues if they can manage to sign him in the summer.

The young attacker shows maturity beyond his age and along with Jackson, he would offer quality and add depth to the Chelsea attack.

A healthy competition between him and Jackson would benefit the club and the players as well to push harder to become better.

The Blues have spent freely on young talent recently and Duran could be the next one to arrive at Stamford Bridge.