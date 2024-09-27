Sir Jim Ratcliffe set to make controversial manager ‘leading candidate’ to replace Erik Ten Hag

Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images.

Erik Ten Hag is under pressure at Manchester United.

Even though the Dutchman signed a new contract in the summer following a surprise FA Cup final win over Manchester City, the Red Devils were adamant they expected results, and performances, to improve.

And so far, the 54-year-old has fallen short of those expectations.

Erik Ten Hag under increasing pressure at Man United

Winning just two of their first five Premier League games, United’s domestic results have included a disappointing 2-1 loss to Brighton and a 3-0 thumping at home to bitter-rivals Liverpool.

And it hasn’t just been domestically the Red Devils have struggled. Despite playing in Europe’s second tier, United have started the competition in underwhelming fashion.

According to a recent report from TBR Football, United’s 1-1 draw at home to FC Twente on Wednesday night did nothing to ease the pressure on Ten Hag with the 20-time league winners considering their options.

Controversial figure among favourites

The former Ajax boss is on thin ice, and the club’s decision-makers, should they agree to part ways with their manager, are set to view Gareth Southgate as the ‘leading candidate’ for the role.

The 54-year-old, who left his role as England manager following the Three Lions’ Euros final defeat to Spain, is highly regarded by Sir David Brailsford; Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s right-hand man, and sporting Dan Ashworth.

The trio will be the ones tasked with deciding Ten Hag’s future and possible successor, so given their respect for Southgate, it wouldn’t be surprisingly to see the former Middlesborough defender handed football’s hardest job.

The potential decision to hand Southgate the keys to Old Trafford are certain to divide fans though. The ex-England boss has come under huge fire in recent years for his failure to guide the Three Lions to their first major trophy since 1966 despite reaching three out of the last four finals.